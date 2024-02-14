On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
RELIGION

New photo of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles features newest Apostle

Feb 14, 2024, 3:47 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on February 6, 2024. Front row, left to right: President Jeffrey ...

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on February 6, 2024. Front row, left to right: President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson. Back row, left to right: Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares, and Elder Patrick Kearon. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc)

(Intellectual Reserve, Inc)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new photo of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with its newest member on Wednesday.

According to the Church, the photo includes President Jeffrey R. Holland, the new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Patrick Kearon, who was called to the Quorum in December 2023.

The Church said the Quorum is the second-highest presiding body in the government of the Church. The Quorum members serve under the direction of the First Presidency, which includes Church President Russell M. Nelson, First Counselor Dallin H. Oak, and Second Counselor Henry B. Eyring.

“In addition to their primary responsibility to be special witnesses of the name of Christ throughout the world, Apostles have significant administrative responsibilities in overseeing the operation and development of a global Church,” the Church stated.

Holland posted on Instagram that every man in the Quorum has helped him become a better disciple of Jesus Christ.

“As we gathered recently to take a quorum photo, I felt a sense of immense gratitude to be part of an ongoing order of ancient and modern-day disciples of Jesus Christ,” Holland said.

The photo of the Quorum was taken in the Church Administration Building on Feb. 6, 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeffrey R. Holland (@jeffreyrholland)

