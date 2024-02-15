On the Site:
Unified Sports Basketball Tournament celebrates athletes of all abilities

Feb 15, 2024, 1:48 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — Athletes of all abilities hit the court Thursday and shot hoops for this year’s Unified Sports Basketball Tournament.

It brings schools across the Davis School District together and celebrates athletes of all abilities.

Jodi Lunt, Executive Director for the Davis Education Foundation, said the tournament holds a special place in their hearts.

“A lot of our young people with disabilities don’t have the opportunity to be the superstar out on the courts on Friday night,” Lunt said.

On Thursday the court was wide open and ready to welcome athletes of all abilities.

Tyson Murdock, a supporter, said, “I mean it’s called unified sports, but it’s a unifying event.”

The Unified Sports Basketball Tournament welcomes nine high schools in Davis School District grades 10 through 12.

“It’s a chance to fill the bucket,” said Tim Best, healthy lifestyles director for Davis School District.

It is a time to shoot buckets, too.

Best is also a high school basketball official.

This is the fourth year for the tournament.

Best said, “These are the best games to officiate all year.”

Lunt the student body and athletes take away more than just ribbons from the tournament.

“Probably more important than what happens on the court here today is what happens in the halls tomorrow and what happens the next day.  Friendship. Trust. Compassion. The ability to see that all people have purpose and that they have a place,” Lunt said.

Kim Johnson, wellness coordinator for the Davis School District said organizers are expanding the event by including snowshoeing and golf, so more athletes can participate.

