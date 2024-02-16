Delta airlines adds nonstop flight from SLC to Honolulu

SALT LAKE CITY — Delta is adding a nonstop flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu.

The flight will run on a seasonal basis from November 6th through March 29th.

The airline is now flying to four Hawaiian destinations from eight U-S cities.

“Over the past decade, Delta has been dedicated to refining our domestic footprint, and this year we’re strengthening our roots within our well-positioned U.S. hubs to match increased demand,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning. “In cities like Boston, Atlanta, and Seattle, we’re providing more choices and seamless connections to sought-after destinations.”

Additionally, customers in SEA will see a third daily, seasonal flight to Honolulu beginning Dec. 21 through Mar. 29.

Delta will become the sole carrier to serve Maui from the Eastern U.S., with the resumption of service from Atlanta beginning Nov. 21 through Mar. 29.

With these new additions, the airline will fly to four Hawaiian destinations from eight U.S. cities, including service to Honolulu from all of Delta’s U.S. hub markets.

Delta operates more flights from Salt Lake than any other carrier.