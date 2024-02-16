On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Delta airlines adds nonstop flight from SLC to Honolulu

Feb 16, 2024, 2:06 PM

Waikiki Beach in Honolulu...

Diamond Head can be seen in the background of this photo overlooking Waikiki.

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Delta is adding a nonstop flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu.

The flight will run on a seasonal basis from November 6th through March 29th.

The airline is now flying to four Hawaiian destinations from eight U-S cities.

“Over the past decade, Delta has been dedicated to refining our domestic footprint, and this year we’re strengthening our roots within our well-positioned U.S. hubs to match increased demand,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning. “In cities like Boston, Atlanta, and Seattle, we’re providing more choices and seamless connections to sought-after destinations.”

Additionally, customers in SEA will see a third daily, seasonal flight to Honolulu beginning Dec. 21 through Mar. 29.

Delta will become the sole carrier to serve Maui from the Eastern U.S., with the resumption of service from Atlanta beginning Nov. 21 through Mar. 29.

With these new additions, the airline will fly to four Hawaiian destinations from eight U.S. cities, including service to Honolulu from all of Delta’s U.S. hub markets.

Delta operates more flights from Salt Lake than any other carrier.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Pig-butchering is a devastating combination of romance and crypto scams, and it’s taking Utahns f...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Unmasking the fast-moving pig-butchering scam hitting Utah

Pig-butchering is a devastating combination of romance and crypto scams, and it’s taking Utahns for all their worth.

26 minutes ago

Taylorsville police car...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Police: Man flees during attempted arrest in Taylorsville, crashes at 6200 South and 1300 West

A suspected parole fugitive fled U.S. Marshals Service and Taylorsville police officers in his car early Friday as they attempted to detain him, ultimately crashing at the intersection of 6200 South and 2700 West.

2 hours ago

symbols of green mountains against a blue background...

Karah Brackin

Sandy unfurls new city flag

A new city flag is flying high in Sandy for the first time.

3 hours ago

a collection of broken and toppled tombstones...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Vandals damage several Grantsville City Cemetery headstones

Residents are upset, hurt and wondering who vandalized several historic headstones in the Grantsville cemetery.

7 hours ago

Utah's lemom law...

Matt Gephardt

Utah’s lemon law: Why the rules could leave you in a financial squeeze

Golf carts, side-by-sides and other recreational vehicles can cost well over $10,000. But if you end up with a lemon, Utah’s law may leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.

17 hours ago

Police at the scene near 1800 E 10000 South...

Michael Houck

Wanted fugitive barricaded in Sandy home, police say

A wanted individual has barricaded themselves in a Sandy home Thursday night, police say. 

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Delta airlines adds nonstop flight from SLC to Honolulu