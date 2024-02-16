On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Ogden man arrested on suspicion of years of sexual abuse of a child

Feb 16, 2024

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


OGDEN — A man was arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse that he admitted went on repeatedly for two to three years, according to police.

Juan Castro, 26, was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility Thursday and will be held without bail.

Investigators were provided text messages that Castro was alleged to have sent about the abuse. Investigators then interviewed the child victim at Ogden’s Children’s Justice Center. The victim disclosed the forms of abuse that escalated over time, all while Castro was in a position of authority over her.

“Child victim stated Juan threatened to hurt her and her mother if she ever told anyone,” court documents state.

The victim told a friend and the friend informed the victim’s mother who called authorities. Other friends of the victim corroborated the victim’s disclosures. Castro was interviewed by police in December of 2023.

“Juan initially denied the allegations, but eventually admitted he had been sexually abusing Child Victim for the past 2-3 years,” documents state. “By Juan’s own admission, these crimes occurred two or three times per week over the past one-half to three years … hundreds of criminal episodes.”

In the affidavit police stated said they believed once Castro was arrested he would be a danger to the community, to the victim’s mother and to the victim. Police also said he was a danger to flee if released because he could be “facing maximum sentences of life in prison and minimum sentences of twenty-five years.”

Castro’s case is with Weber County’s 2nd District Court. Formal charges are filed by a district attorney.

