Man in custody after attempting to flee the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident

Feb 17, 2024, 7:23 PM

FILE: Salt Lake City police say one person was arrested early Saturday morning after attempting to ...

FILE: Salt Lake City police say one person was arrested early Saturday morning after attempting to flee a auto-pedestrian accident. Police say the individual was driving under the influence. (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say a 24-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after attempting to flee the scene of a auto-pedestrian accident.

According to the probable cause statement, the individual was driving under the influence at the time of the incident.

Police were called to the incident in the area of 936 S. 300 West at 12:09 a.m. Witnesses told police the suspect, who has been identified as Julian Navarrete, got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene. Police were also informed the victim was pinned against a wall by the vehicle.

The probable cause statement further states that witnesses chased down the suspect and detained him until police arrived.

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital with a broken femur and also a large laceration to the same leg.

Officers say that the suspect had alcohol on his breath. They also noticed his eyes were watery and blood shot and his speech was slurred.

Later, police obtained a warrant to draw blood. Police said Navarrete refused to comply and “officers had to use the reasonable amount of force to hold his arm still while the blood draw was done.”

Navarrete was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of driving under the influence; failure to remain at the scene of an accident, involving an injury and obstruction of justice.

 

