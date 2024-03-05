CEO of Varex Imaging says he’s focused on helping employees after workplace shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — After a workplace shooting Sunday afternoon, the CEO of Varex Imaging, an international X-ray business, told KSL TV the company is focused on how to move forward.

“When you hear about these types of events on television, you don’t expect it to hit home. Well, it did,” said Sunny Sanyal, the company’s CEO.

Salt Lake City police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Miller Bin. Detectives believe Bin, who’s an employee of the business walked inside and shot and killed 61-year-old Hay Ly.

Bin then shot and killed himself in the business’s parking lot. Police said they recovered a firearm by Bin’s body.

Sanyal did not say how long the suspect and victim had been employed with the business for, but said both been working there for quite some time.

Sanyal said the company operates seven days a week, adding that there were discussions to close Monday, but decided otherwise.

“We felt that it was critical that the business stay open to allow employees to come together, avoid isolation, lean on one another as a family,” Sanyal said. “And give each other a chance to express themselves and support each other through this grieving and recovery process.”

Help for employees

On-site counseling will be provided for the remainder of the week. Employees can also request access to more professional help. Crisis management training is also going to be provided to managers.

“We’re encouraging employees to take time off, to grieve and process and those that need to do that, the company is covering their paid time off,” Sanyal said.

Sanyal said the shooting has been difficult but is focused moving on.

“I think together we will get through this,” Sanyal said. “And it’s a sad step, a sad point in our journey…we’ve been here for 75 years and the first time this happened, but nevertheless, we’re going to get through it.”

Salt Lake City Police is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 801-799-3000.