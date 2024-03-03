Two people dead in a workplace shooting, Salt Lake City police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say two people have died in a workplace shooting Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 1678 S. Pioneer Road.

Police said this is not a active shooter situation and there is no threat to the community.

We are investigating a workplace shooting at 1678 South Pioneer Road. Two people have died. This was not an active shooter situation. There is no outstanding suspect or threat to our community. Media staging is at 1700 South and 2700 West.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/0baHaK8Kcu — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) March 3, 2024

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown issued a statement on X on Sunday afternoon.

The psychological trauma experienced by witnesses of workplace violence can have a very significant and lasting impact. Our victim advocates will be available to help any of the employees impacted by this shooting as our detectives are work to determine a motive.

In a news release early Sunday evening, when police arrived on scene they found two men dead. One victim was located inside the business, and the other was located outside. Police said they recovered a firearm near the man outside.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.