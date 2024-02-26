On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Suspect hiding in a family’s home in Erda is in police custody

Feb 26, 2024, 3:47 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE AND SHARA PARK, KSL TV


ERDA — An hours-long SWAT situation in Erda ended peacefully Monday afternoon after the suspect surrendered to police.

According to the Tooele City Police Department, Todd Collins is a suspect in an aggravated domestic violence situation over the weekend. On Monday, police said that Collins showed back up at the victim’s home and allegedly broke into the house.

According to police, the victim’s door signs of forced entry, and the house was “trashed, burners were on, and water was all turned on.”

When police arrived on the scene, Collins ran back to a home he was staying at near Petersen Drive and Droubay Road. The homeowner later told KSL that Collins was a family member who was living at the house.

Not knowing if the suspect had a weapon, the Tooele County Metro SWAT was called to the house. As armed officers sounded the home, an announcement was relayed into the home telling the suspect to come out the front door with his hands up.

“It is a potentially dangerous scene based on what I know now,” said Cpl. Colbey Bentley, with the Tooele City Police Department.

Police initially told KSL TV that they believed the suspect entered a random family’s home but didn’t believe there was anyone inside.

After about two hours of SWAT on the scene, the suspect finally came out of the home and was placed into police custody without further incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

