Tooele County woman missing from Murray for 4 days

MURRAY — A Tooele County woman was last seen in Murray on Thursday and has since been missing.

Karen Lee Crawford, 43, was last seen wearing a blue dress with white polka dots, a black softshell baggy coat, and silver flat shoes. Crawford is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, and has brunette hair with blonde highlights in it.

Crawford’s family said she was last seen near Fashion Place Mall.

It was noted by her family that Crawford drives a black Mazda CX-5 with the license plate number G162WH.

The Tooele County Police Department said they were looking for the plate number with pole cameras and working with Murray police on the case. TCPD said Monday it was planning to search for Crawford’s possible location using cell towers.

Police said that Crawford has a history of mental health struggles and her family said they are “concerned for her well-being.”

Any information on Crawford or her possible whereabouts can be relayed to Tooele County dispatch at 435-882-5600.