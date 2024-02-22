After boy killed in West Point explosion; fire officials urging education about fire danger

WEST POINT — Family members and friends have confirmed the identity of a 12-year-old boy who died after a outdoor fire explosion earlier this week as Treyson Porter

According to the North Davis Fire District, Trey accidentally set off an explosion when he brought a gas can near a backyard fire pit on Monday afternoon in the area of 940 N. 5000 West in West Point.

Family friends, who requested not to be named, said the boy was just trying to make hot dogs. His mother, Holly Porter, was unaware the boy was outside until he caught on fire.

North Davis Fire District Fire Chief Mark Becraft said the boy poured gasoline into the fire setting off an explosive incident.

“If you’re pouring it directly on a fire, it will travel up the stream to the canon and explode,” Becraft said. “It’s still under investigation but I suspect that’s what happened. Because he appeared to be totally engulfed in flames and that would be the fuse.”

Fire officials said Holly Porter rushed to save Trey but she was also seriously injured. Treyson sustained second- and third-degree burns on 50 to 80% of his body.

Fire officials said when they arrived at the home, the fire was already out but they found the two victims in serious condition. Treyson later died at Primary Children’s Hospital.

“Treyson was kind and friendly to everyone. He was not someone to get in an argument. He was the go-to person in math and was always excited to share his answers. Everyone loved him, and he is missed by all,” said Marjorie Conrad, Treyson’s school principal at West Point Elementary School in a statement to KSL.

According to Davis School District Spokesperson Christopher Williams, a crisis response team from the district held counseling meetings and small grief groups with students at the school as needed. Every student that that was seen had their parents contacted, Williams said.

Another incident

The incident is the second fire accident involving a young person in the last week or so.

On Feb. 10, another 12-year-old boy accidentally set his leg on fire in Hurricane when he poured gas onto a campfire, according to the Hurricane Valley Fire District.

That boy survived with second- and third-degree burns to 8% of his body, focused on his leg and foot.

He was taken to a burn unit in Las Vegas for treatment.

“It’s a tragedy for the family and I can see if we don’t get the prevention message out and education to families and parents – and the young children – I can see this happening again very easily,” Becraft said.

Fire officials warn against using gasoline due to its extremely flammable nature.

“Gasoline is not meant for starting fires,” Becraft said

When used properly, Becraft said lighter fluid is safer for outdoor fires as well as kindling. In case of fire, they encourage parents to teach kids about stop, drop, and roll.

Good video on Stop, Drop and Roll from the San Jose Fire Dept.:

As for the Porters, family friends said they have been through several challenges in recent years. Holly suffered a serious horse-riding accident 10 years ago and the family’s home burned down seven years ago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.