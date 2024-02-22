On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

After boy killed in West Point explosion; fire officials urging education about fire danger

Feb 21, 2024, 6:38 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

WEST POINT — Family members and friends have confirmed the identity of a 12-year-old boy who died after a outdoor fire explosion earlier this week as Treyson Porter

According to the North Davis Fire District, Trey accidentally set off an explosion when he brought a gas can near a backyard fire pit on Monday afternoon in the area of 940 N. 5000 West in West Point.

Family friends, who requested not to be named, said the boy was just trying to make hot dogs. His mother, Holly Porter, was unaware the boy was outside until he caught on fire.

North Davis Fire District Fire Chief Mark Becraft said the boy poured gasoline into the fire setting off an explosive incident.

“If you’re pouring it directly on a fire, it will travel up the stream to the canon and explode,” Becraft said. “It’s still under investigation but I suspect that’s what happened. Because he appeared to be totally engulfed in flames and that would be the fuse.”

Fire officials said Holly Porter rushed to save Trey but she was also seriously injured. Treyson sustained second- and third-degree burns on 50 to 80% of his body.

Fire officials said when they arrived at the home, the fire was already out but they found the two victims in serious condition. Treyson later died at Primary Children’s Hospital.

“Treyson was kind and friendly to everyone. He was not someone to get in an argument. He was the go-to person in math and was always excited to share his answers. Everyone loved him, and he is missed by all,” said Marjorie Conrad, Treyson’s school principal at West Point Elementary School in a statement to KSL.

According to Davis School District Spokesperson Christopher Williams, a crisis response team from the district held counseling meetings and small grief groups with students at the school as needed. Every student that that was seen had their parents contacted, Williams said.

Another incident

The incident is the second fire accident involving a young person in the last week or so.

On Feb. 10, another 12-year-old boy accidentally set his leg on fire in Hurricane when he poured gas onto a campfire, according to the Hurricane Valley Fire District.

That boy survived with second- and third-degree burns to 8% of his body, focused on his leg and foot.

He was taken to a burn unit in Las Vegas for treatment.

“It’s a tragedy for the family and I can see if we don’t get the prevention message out and education to families and parents – and the young children – I can see this happening again very easily,” Becraft said.

Fire officials warn against using gasoline due to its extremely flammable nature.

“Gasoline is not meant for starting fires,” Becraft said

When used properly, Becraft said lighter fluid is safer for outdoor fires as well as kindling. In case of fire, they encourage parents to teach kids about stop, drop, and roll.

Good video on Stop, Drop and Roll from the San Jose Fire Dept.:

As for the Porters, family friends said they have been through several challenges in recent years. Holly suffered a serious horse-riding accident 10 years ago and the family’s home burned down seven years ago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Campfire explosion in West Point kills 12-year-old boy, mother sent to hospital

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Show in Smithfield...

Mike Anderson

Snow, rain mix hits Cache Valley

Rain across much of the Wasatch Front brought a lot of that heavy, slushy snow to the Cache Valley Wednesday.

2 minutes ago

Wildlife crossing sign...

Alex Cabrero

Wildlife overpasses saving Utah animals, drivers

No matter how many warning signs are put up, you never know when one is going to run in front of you.

43 minutes ago

FILE: Park City Mountain Resort (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)...

Eliza Pace

Family files lawsuit after girl dangled from Park City ski lift for 300 yards, then fell 30 feet

A family is suing Vail Resorts, the parent company of Park City Mountain Resort, after a 10-year-old girl dangled and then fell 30 feet from the chair lift, sustaining severe injuries.

1 hour ago

Susan Orifici...

Cary Schwanitz

Repairs planned for vandalized headstones at Grantsville City Cemetery

Representatives from the Grantsville Public Works Department and the State Historic Preservation Office met with the mayor this week to discuss repairing several damaged headstones at the city’s cemetery.

2 hours ago

SLCPD squad car...

Michael Houck

Salt Lake City SWAT apprehend woman who was threatening roommates with crossbow

A woman aimed a loaded crossbow at three people and threatened to shoot them before SWAT took her into custody Tuesday evening.

3 hours ago

Ogden Hinckley Airport (Ogden City)...

Eliza Pace

Ogden inaugurates new flight service from Ogden to Orange County, California

Breeze Airways inaugurated its new service from Ogden to Orange County-Santa Ana.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

After boy killed in West Point explosion; fire officials urging education about fire danger