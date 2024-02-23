On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

High school gearheads compete in Auto Technician Championship

Feb 23, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 5:55 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — Inside Weber State University’s Davis campus Friday, a few dozen high school seniors competed with their recently learned skills as automotive technicians. Their tasks comprised of mostly routine maintenance and a little problem-solving, all under the watch of industry professional judges.

“It’s just a little nerve-wracking when you’re, like, timed,” said Makynleigh Jensen, a senior from Roosevelt High School.

Jensen working on a car for the automotive technician competition

Jensen working on a car for the automotive technician competition. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

However, Jensen, along with many of the other students there, appeared mostly at ease, working together in small teams.

“I really enjoy doing these kinds of competitions where I get to meet new people and experience what it’s like to be in a shop,” said Marianna Applegate, also a senior from Roosevelt High. “I’ve been interested in cars since I was, like, two. I’ve always had a fascination with them.”

Applegate speaking about her being in the shop and her passion in cars.

Applegate speaking about her being in the shop and her passion for cars. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

That passion for automotive work seems to be the common thread that got many of the students at Weber State’s annual Autotech Competition involved in learning the trade as part of their schools’ concurrent enrollment programs. Many industry professionals were at the event to help judge and show support.

“It’s something that’s going to be in demand. It’s not going to go away,” said David Johnson, the CEO and president of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

Johnson is also a graduate of Weber State University’s Automotive program. He said jobs like the one students at the event are training for remain in very high demand.

“There’s all these options that people aren’t necessarily aware of,” Johnson said. “The other issue we have with these technical jobs is a lack of lack of labor. You’re hearing about this across the board.”

Student gearheads working on a car.

Student gearheads working on a car. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Winning competitors will walk away with scholarship money and tools, but Johnson adds that nearly all of them will be able to graduate with jobs if they want them. Applegate is already working in her father’s auto shop in Roosevelt, and she’s thrilled.

“Oh, absolutely,” Applegate said. “It’s the absolute best job I can think of.”

Applegate and Jensen were among the top winners Friday as Roosevelt High School’s team placed first, followed by Vale High School in Ontario, Oregon, and Bingham High School.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Pair of handcuffs on a black bacthroom...

Alexander Campbell

Salt Lake City man charged with credit union robbery

A grand jury has voted to charge a local man with the robbery of a Cyprus Credit union.

2 minutes ago

Joey Skelton, a school bus driver for a Utah school is receiving a thank you poster and an award fo...

Emma Benson

School bus driver hailed as hero for saving student lives after car ignored bus stop arm

A Jordan School District bus driver is being praised after he prevented a possible tragedy from happening to students. 

26 minutes ago

A boy leads a band through a community near Manila, Philippines....

Dan Rascon

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bring water to Filipino community

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped to build new water tanks for a small Filipino community that was in desperate need.

1 hour ago

Henry Sorenson fights a small fire with Midvale Fire Department....

Alex Cabrero

5-year-old cancer patient sworn in to Unified Fire Authority

A 5-year-old battling bone cancer was sworn in as a Unified Fire Authority firefighter just before a major surgery.

2 hours ago

The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled renderings for the Power District, a nearly ...

Lindsay Aerts

MLB stadium financing plan gets House committee OK amid hotel industry concerns 

The plan to help finance a major league baseball stadium, and the area surrounding it on Salt Lake's west side, is moving forward at the Utah legislature.  

3 hours ago

FILE - A Lockheed Martin F-16 Jet fighter performs its demonstration flight, June 22, 2011, at the ...

Michael Houck

NORAD fighters intercept high-altitude balloon over Utah airspace

The North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed that its fighters "intercepted" a mysterious balloon above Utah Friday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

High school gearheads compete in Auto Technician Championship