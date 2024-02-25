On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man accused of manslaughter after allegedly selling fentanyl that led to overdose

Feb 25, 2024, 2:48 PM

cuffs hang on a pipe against a wall...

FILE — Handcuffs hang from a rail inside the Wasatch entry of the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

NIBLEY, Cache County — One man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fentanyl overdose that killed a 37-year-old man. He was booked on suspicion of manslaughter.

According to an affidavit, authorities believe Hamud Issa Abdullahi, 36, sold the victim the drugs that led to his death.

The investigation began the night of the victim’s death on Oct. 13, 2023. The victim was discovered by first responders deceased in his bedroom. A deputy from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office wrote that the sheriff’s office was familiar with the victim, and knew that he was battling with drug addiction.

The victim’s brother told deputies that he had overheard his brother on the phone the night prior and understood the conversation to be drug-related. The victim’s brother “made a comment to his brother regarding his priorities in life,” the affidavit states.

Multiple pieces of evidence were taken from the victim’s bedroom, which included three blue pills “which had markings and appearance consistent with counterfeit oxycodone comprised of illicit fentanyl.” A field test was taken and later laboratory results confirmed the pills contained fentanyl.

After more evidence was tested and the victim’s medical examination was performed, the victim was found to have had “fatal levels of fentanyl, alprazolam, acetaminophen and zolpidem toxicity, followed by two contributing medical conditions.” The examiner made it clear that the drugs were present in high enough concentrations to cause death, according to the affidavit.

Investigators suspected Abdullahi of providing the drugs to the victim early on in the investigation, and he was called into the sheriff’s office for an interview. A search warrant was obtained for Abdullahi’s cell phone, and the affidavit alleges that based on text messages found, he had been distributing pills in quantities ranging from several pills up to 280 pills. The document states that on the night of the interview, Abdullahi had been trying to arrange to acquire 250 pills the next day.

Also found in Abdullahi’s text messages were exchanges with the victim. Two weeks before the victim’s death, the victim had asked Abdullahi about obtaining “blues,” which is a slang term for fentanyl.

On the day before his death, text messages occurred between the two revealing they had the same workplace in Logan. The messages reference a meeting they arranged in the parking lot at 6:53 p.m. According to the affidavit, Abdullahi told the victim that he was on break. Investigators obtained the surveillance footage from the facility, which shows Abdullahi exiting the building and sitting in the car with the victim for 17 minutes.

The text message conversation that occurred after the meeting involved a back-and-forth about a payment of $60. Later that evening, there were two records of phone calls between the two, one outgoing from Abdullahi and the other outgoing from the victim.

The affidavit states that during the investigators’ interview with Abdullahi, he was initially untruthful about his drug use. A warrant was approved for a urine sample from Abdullahi which returned positive for fentanyl content.

“We also discussed his knowledge of the fentanyl epidemic, which he characterized as … very bad, acknowledging harm could come to someone from just touching it,” the document alleges.

The document stated that Abdullahi denied seeing the victim the night before his death, but stated he did sell the victim four blue pills he claimed to be Xanax. Following that statement, he denied selling the victim anything at all. The affidavit states that once pressed, Abdullahi “later admitted knowing that the pills could have been fentanyl, and admitted that selling him the pills was very stupid and reckless, nodding when I asked if he had made a mistake.”

The affidavit alleges multiple other text messages that didn’t align with the initial story that Abdullahi gave the investigators.

Abdullahi was booked on charges of manslaughter, a second-degree felony; distributing a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and obstructing justice, a Class A misdemeanor.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Judge Griffith

Judge Thomas Griffith addresses a crucial conversation about how to repair the breaches in our civic life following an event at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

6 hours ago

Dozens gathered at the steps of the Utah Capitol on Saturday in support of Ukraine on the second of...

Brianna Chavez

Dozens gather in support of Ukraine two years since Russia’s invasion

Dozens gathered at the steps of the Utah Capitol on Saturday in support of Ukraine on the second of anniversary of Russia's invasion.

19 hours ago

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023. A Utah legislative committee voted not to advanc...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah lawmaker’s push to regulate short-term rentals falls short

A Utah legislative committee voted not to advance a bill that would have imposed regulations on short-term rentals in the state.

20 hours ago

Juan and Rosa Mercado attend a news conference in Salt Lake City on Sept. 16, 2019. A judge has dec...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Judge declines to throw out suit against Ogden police officers who shot, killed knife-wielding man

A U.S. district judge has declined to dismiss a case brought against the city of Ogden and a group of police officers by the parents of a pocketknife-wielding man who was shot and killed by police in 2019.

20 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

17-year-old ‘not expected to survive’ following a motorcycle crash

A 17-year-old male is not expected to survive after his motorcycle struck a vehicle on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lehi City Police Department. 

21 hours ago

A trip to the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines quickly became personnel for...

Dan Rascon

Members of Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square pay respects to fallen US soldiers in the Philippines

Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square visited the largest American cemetery outside of the United States, making it a tender and special day for all.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Man accused of manslaughter after allegedly selling fentanyl that led to overdose