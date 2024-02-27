On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Judge sides with KSL, orders release of Utah attorney general’s calendar

Feb 27, 2024, 3:50 PM | Updated: 3:51 pm

David Reymann, an attorney for KSL, argues for access to Reyes’ calendar in Salt Lake City’s 3r...

David Reymann, an attorney for KSL, argues for access to Reyes’ calendar in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court on Monday, Feb. 26 before Judge Patrick Corum. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV)

(Jay Hancock, KSL TV)

Annie Knox's Profile Picture

BY ANNIE KNOX AND DANIELLA RIVERA, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s attorney general must release his schedule to KSL in response to an open records request.

The victory for the news organization is the culmination of a public records fight that dragged on for more than a year as the attorney general’s office took KSL to court, fighting an earlier ruling to release Attorney General Sean Reyes’ schedule.

Third District Judge Patrick Corum granted KSL’s motion for summary judgment, ordering the schedule be released before the case went to trial.

An attorney for KSL argued in court that these schedules are important because they show if government employees are doing their jobs or not.

A lawyer for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said the office isn’t trying to hide anything, and under their interpretation of Utah’s open records law, a daily calendar cannot be made publicly available in response to an open records request.

5 things to know about KSL’s legal fight for transparency

KSL first sought a copy of Attorney General Sean Reyes’ schedule more than a year ago, in November 2022.

The Utah State Records Committee ruled in favor of KSL in May, ordering Reyes’ office to release the calendar but allowing it to redact any information about his personal engagements, along with the locations of his work appointments. Reyes’ office appealed to the 3rd District Court.

After hearing arguments Monday, Corum said he wanted another day to study a 2005 change to the state law that changed just one word from “and” to “or.” The change states that “a daily calendar or other personal note…prepared for personal use” isn’t subject to public release.

The attorney general’s office had argued the change meant that any daily calendar is exempt from being released to the public under Utah’s open records law.

Reyes has drawn criticism for controversial trips out of state and ties to the former leader of an embattled charity, Operation Underground Railroad. He announced last year he’s not running for reelection.

Tuesday’s victory for transparency is likely to be short-lived. State lawmakers are fast-tracking SB240, a proposal that’s a direct response to KSL’s case and would explicitly keep these calendars secret in the future. The 2024 Legislature adjourns Thursday.

This story will be updated.  

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you. 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

FILE: Credit and deposit cards on a computer keyboard. Electronic commerce, business. Online shoppi...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Utah family says their bank refuses to reimburse fraudulent charges

A Taylorsville family says a hacker drained thousands of dollars out of their bank accounts and left them overdrawn by tens of thousands more. They thought federal banking rules protected them, but they say their bank has refused to reimburse them for those losses.

19 hours ago

Judge Patrick Corum hears arguments about Attorney General Sean Reyes’ work calendar on Monday, F...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Judge rules public can see Utah attorney general’s work calendar

KSL and the Utah Attorney General’s Office squared off in court over whether the A.G.’s calendar should be publicly available.

21 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

5 things to know about KSL’s legal fight for transparency

How much should Utahns get to know about how elected officials spend their time on the clock? The question is at the center of a legal fight taking KSL to court Monday.

2 days ago

Homeowner Mark Shea tells KSL’s Matt Gephardt he paid someone to build a deck who abandoned the j...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Homeowners ask why authorities can’t shut down an unlicensed contractor

Two Salt Lake County homeowners hired and paid someone to build decks for their homes but say he left the jobs unfinished. Turns out, he’s been cited by the state for not having a contractor’s license before.

5 days ago

Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, react to a reporter’s qu...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV

‘More secrecy’: Utah lawmakers advance bills targeting government transparency

Several bills would chip away at government transparency in Utah, including one proposal that’s a direct response to KSL’s fight for public records. A First Amendment attorney says he’s alarmed.

5 days ago

Matt Gephardt, journalists, looks as paper with a woman...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer

Get Gephardt: Ticketmaster seizes back purchased seats

Imagine buying tickets to a show, then having the seller refuse to give them to you. That’s what happened to a Utah woman, when she got a refund she didn’t ask for.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Judge sides with KSL, orders release of Utah attorney general’s calendar