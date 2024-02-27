Code Blue issued for Salt Lake County

A Code Blue was issued for Salt Lake County Tuesday as temperatures were forecast to drop into the low 20s in some areas.

The Code Blue alert, issued by the Salt Lake City Council, prompts emergency shelters to expand capacity by 35%.

A social post said the Code Blue sites need volunteers. You can sign up here.

The following locations will be open Tuesday night to provide additional shelter.

West Valley Overflow until 7 a.m.

2nd and 2nd Coalition Code Blue 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Valley Code Blue 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

If you or someone you know is seeking shelter or resources, please call 801-990-9999, visit a Homeless Resource Center, or click here to find a shelter in your area. Click on Code Blue at the top of the page to find your county.

Monday night’s cold front brought some snow to northern Utah which caused multiple accidents on Interstate 15 in Lehi.

Eastbound I-80 also saw heavy traffic in Parleys Canyon due to a semi-truck crash. The crash blocked two left lanes on snowy, slick roads heading toward Park City.

Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed for avalanche control work. Utah Department of Transportation crews reported Big Cottonwood Canyon had snow falling at upper elevations while roads were wet and slushy at lower elevations.