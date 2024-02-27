Slick roads lead to multiple crashes along I-15 in Lehi

LEHI — Northbound Interstate 15 was seeing heavy delays Tuesday morning as state troopers responded to at least eight crashes near Thanksgiving Point.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said most of the crashes involved just one vehicle, and only a few minor injuries were reported.

Traffic cameras in the area showed multiple vehicles spun out across several lanes of I-15.

Traffic was at a standstill for two miles, backing up past Lehi Main Street, as troopers slowed and stopped vehicles throughout the morning.

Last night’s cold front brought some snow to northern Utah, and some more showers are in play for Tuesday, according to KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson. Tuesday stays cold but the Wasatch Front pushes back toward the 60s by Friday, with a chance for rain and snow — and colder temperatures — this weekend.

In Cottonwood Heights, police were blocking part of 2300 East at Fort Union Boulevard after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Tuesday morning.

Eastbound I-80 was also seeing heavy traffic in Parleys Canyon due to a crash involving a semitruck. The crash was blocking two left lanes on snowy, slick roads heading toward Park City.

Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed for avalanche control work. Utah Department of Transportation crews reported Big Cottonwood Canyon had snow falling at upper elevations while roads were wet and slushy at lower elevations.

UDOT hopes to open Little Cottonwood Canyon by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.