POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son arrested in connection with string of vehicle break-ins, police say

Feb 28, 2024, 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a new...

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2023, in Washington. Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” show in Denver on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to security footage. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY COLLEEN SLEVIN AND JESSE BEDAYN, ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — The oldest son of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a Colorado jail on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts.

Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is facing possible felony charges of criminal possession of identification documents involving multiple victims and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Rifle Police Department said in a statement. He also faces over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses, it said.

Jail records say other charges he is being held on include theft of less than $300, criminal possession of a financial device and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police have not described what Tyler Boebert is accused of doing. They said the investigation was ongoing and would not release any other information at this time.

There was no attorney listed as representing Tyler Boebert in court records. He was scheduled to appear in court in the afternoon.

Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband charged after 2 domestic incidents

In a statement, Lauren Boebert said she loved her son, whom she said “has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for” but should also be held accountable like anyone else.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him,” she said.

Lauren Boebert, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, used to live in a town near Rifle, a city of about 10,000 people in western Colorado, but switched districts in December, escaping a tough reelection bid.

Earlier this month, she obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family’s home without permission. It was the latest in a series of flare-ups between her and Jayson Boebert. In seeking the order, she cited the family turmoil as another reason for her move to Windsor in her new district.

Politics & Elections

