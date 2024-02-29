Shooting near Naples Elementary School forces lockdown, two victims hospitalized

On the Site:
NAPLES, Uintah County — A man and a woman were shot in a home in Naples, forcing the nearby Naples Elementary School to lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Nathan Simper, the police chief of the Naples Police Department, told KSL that the two victims were flown to the hospital in critical but stable condition, with gunshot wounds.

Simper said the suspect in the shooting is in police custody. He said police know the three people involved in the shooting. Police do not know what led to the shooting and don’t know the ages of the victims.

Uintah School District confirmed that the Naples Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution because of the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

