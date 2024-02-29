Man dies after single-car rollover on I-15 in central Utah

COVE FORT, Millard County — After an emergency call of reckless driving, a man was hospitalized and later died following a single-car crash in central Utah.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the white 2008 Toyota Prius left southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 141, just north of Cove Fort, and rolled. The driver, a 60-year-old man, was ejected from the car and landed approximately 20 feet ahead of the car.

Passersby immediately began CPR before the man was taken to an area hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Crash investigators are looking into alcohol as a possible factor in the crash. Roden said troopers were not blocking the interstate in response to the reckless driving call, which came in at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.