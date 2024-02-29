On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah senators kill compromise bill giving tenants more notice of rent increases

Feb 28, 2024, 10:41 PM | Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 12:45 am

a sign announcing rent...

FILE — A "for rent" sign is posted in front of a home on December 12, 2023. According to AAA, the national average for unleaded gas was $3.14 a gallon on December 12, which helped slow the growth of the Consumer Price Index. But the cost of shelter remains high, pushing the entire index up 0.1% between October and November. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker’s push to give tenants more notice of rent increases hit a wall as Republicans on a Senate committee voted not to advance it.

HB355, sponsored by Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, would have required landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice if rent is increasing.

The compromise measure attracted broad support from groups such as the Rental Housing Association of Utah and the Utah Housing Coalition. It passed a House committee unanimously last month and earned two-thirds support in the full House of Representatives.

But after a brief hearing on the topic last week, the Senate Business and Labor Committee voted 5-2 to prevent the bill from moving any further in the final days of the legislative session.

“I believe in the free market. We should let people negotiate and live by the contracts they are,” Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said prior to the vote. “It just feels like this is trying to tie the landlord’s hands when the prices are very volatile in our housing market right now.”

Judkins had argued giving a 60-day notice of rent increase would help tenants have enough time to decide if they could absorb the increase or if they needed to find another place to live.

Many renters in Utah have to navigate a difficult market with tight supply and high prices.

This is the second year in a row that a bill giving more notice of rent increases has failed in the Utah Legislature. Judkins, who is not running for re-election, told KSL TV she plans to pass the issue to someone else and hopes that “third time’s the charm.”

“As far as I knew, everyone agreed on it,” Judkins said. “There was something else going on.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

crayons...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah Legislature approves allowing more children at unlicensed day care facilities

A bill in the Utah Legislature that aims to allow unlicensed providers to care for up to eight children instead of six passed the house and senate. It now awaits Gov. Cox's signature.

3 hours ago

Neilson-Berg explaining the hassles and trouble she has been going through to get into contact with...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Google Fiber customer get her internet fixed after customer service calls go nowhere

When a Salt Lake City woman's internet connection went down, and she couldn't get a straight answer as to when it would be back up, she decided to Get Gephardt.

3 hours ago

dome and side of the Utah Capitol...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV

Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from lawmakers who voted to make their calendars secret

The KSL Investigators put lawmakers’ statements about a measure that would conceal their calendars through the KSL Truth Test.

4 hours ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Man ejected, in critical condition after single-car rollover on I-15 in central Utah

After an emergency call of reckless driving, a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition in a single car crash in central Utah.

4 hours ago

Sean Reyes...

Keira Fairmont

Fight for Transparency: KSL’s 15-month long battle to get Sean Reyes’ calendar

Utah’s Attorney General Sean Reyes still refuses to release his professional calendar despite State Records Committee and Judge’s orders. Now Utah Lawmakers have passed a bill to seal all public officials’ calendars.

5 hours ago

Nikki Haley speaks with KSL TV during a campaign trip to Utah following a large trail of losses in ...

Lindsay Aerts

Nikki Haley to Utah Republicans: Where do you want the party to go?

Nikki Haley was in Utah Wednesday campaigning to Utah Republicans ahead of Super Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah senators kill compromise bill giving tenants more notice of rent increases