One man dead after shooting in Bountiful
LOCAL NEWS

One man dead after shooting in Bountiful

Feb 29, 2024, 5:50 AM

BY JOSH ELLIS


BOUNTIFUL — Police say one man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Lt. Andrew Smith with the Bountiful Police Department said officers received reports of several gunshots being fired around 1 a.m. in the area of 1950 S. Bonneview Drive.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was unresponsive and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Smith said the victim is a man in his 20s who is not a resident of the immediate area.

Eighteen bullet casings were found at the scene and Smith said officers were processing multiple scenes.

There is no immediate danger to the community, according to police, and investigators are following some leads. No one had been taken into custody as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information was asked to call dispatch at 801-298-6000.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.

