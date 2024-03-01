On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
GUN VIOLENCE

Naples woman arrested, accused of shooting brother, another woman

Mar 1, 2024, 3:06 PM

Naples Police Department car...

Police in Uintah County arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she shot her brother and another woman. All three live in a house in Naples. (Geoff Liesik, Deseret News)

(Geoff Liesik, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSL.com

NAPLES, Uintah County — A Naples woman has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder in the shootings on Wednesday of her brother and another woman.

The incident occurred during a dispute in the home the three share in Naples, Uintah County. The suspect, Mara Anderson, 28, subsequently left the home and was detained in the adjacent neighborhood after a struggle with a responding officer, according to a police booking affidavit. Uintah School District placed nearby Naples Elementary School on lockdown for about 10 minutes due to the incident.

The incident unfolded around midday Wednesday at the home the three shared in the 1900 South block of 1800 East.

“The female victim stated that Anderson was supposed to go to Salt Lake to pick up Anderson’s mother from the airport. Anderson became agitated and argued with the female victim as Anderson was inside her bedroom with the female victim being just outside the door,” the affidavit states. Anderson’s brother then started arguing with Anderson when police say Anderson “produced a handgun and started to shoot.”

The man, 35, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen area and was found on a lawn in a neighboring home. The woman, 28, sustained two gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit, and was found in the garage area of the home the three shared. Both victims were flown to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City for care.

The 4-year-old child of the two victims was in the home when the shootings occurred and was later located at another home about a block away, police said.

A Naples police officer responding to the incident reported spotting Anderson walking in a Naples neighborhood wearing a wig to apparently disguise herself, and confronted her. She pulled out a handgun and the officer struggled with her, determining the weapon was jammed. “Anderson made statements along the lines of, ‘I’m not going to prison,’ ‘Just kill me,’ ‘I’m going to kill myself,’ and ‘They came at me,” reads the affidavit.

Anderson was arrested for investigation of two counts of attempted murder and assault on a police officer, among other potential charges.

After her arrest, a judge ordered that Anderson be held without bail. She had been on parole in another matter, according to the affidavit. Records in 8th District Court show she was found guilty last October of a misdemeanor count of assault against a peace officer.

