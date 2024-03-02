Washington County man calls police on self, gets arrested for stolen firearms

ST. GEORGE — A teenager is off the streets after calling St. George police and giving them his approximate location Friday, leading to a guns-drawn arrest.

Raymond Louis Maynard, 19, was arrested at gunpoint after telling “people in the area” that he had stolen firearms as well as “five active warrants for his arrest,” according to a police affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching in Warner Valley for Maynard, but after an unsuccessful search, the department “received a (call) from Maynard stating he was in St. George.”

After Maynard placed the call, a deputy waited in the area of Riverside Drive and “observed the driver to be (Maynard),” according to the document. The officer then “exited (the) patrol vehicle and pointed (his) department issued firearm at (Maynard),” according to the affidavit.

During the arrest, Maynard confessed to having two nicotine vapes as well as firearms, according to the document. Inside the vehicle, officers located two shotguns in a case along with a black .22 caliber rifle.

Maynard alleged that he “bought the rifle from Family Pawn one year ago,” later changing his story to say that he “bought (the rifle) from (a man) at a yard sale who told (Maynard) it was purchased at family pawn,” the document states.

Maynard was booked into the Washington County Purgatory Corrections Facility on Sunday, charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, one count of open container or drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor, and purchase or possession of tobacco by a minor, a class C misdemeanor.