On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

High winds hit Wasatch Front as storm moves in

Mar 2, 2024, 12:42 PM | Updated: 12:47 pm

Tumbleweeds surround an Eagle Mountain home on March 2, 2024. (Photo credit: Brennen Katsos)...

Tumbleweeds surround an Eagle Mountain home on March 2, 2024. (Photo credit: Brennen Katsos)

(Photo credit: Brennen Katsos)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — High winds moved into the Wasatch Front Saturday afternoon, swamping homes with tumbleweeds and damaging a Salt Lake church’s roof.

High wind and winter storm warnings are in effect across Utah this weekend. Winds will continue to increase over western Utah valleys Saturday ahead of a front and spread into southern Utah, with some gusts over 65 mph expected. These will be the strongest winds of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

“Winds will remain strong tonight with gusts up to 50 and 60 mph from the southwest, keeping temperatures on the mild side,” said KSL meteorologist Devin Masciulli. “Expect rain first, then once the cold front passes, precipitation will quickly switch over to snow.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued from Ogden to Logan, lasting through at least 1 p.m.

High winds, winter storm moving in; high-profile vehicles banned on I-80 due to wind gusts

Road impacts

The Utah Department of Transportation temporarily banned high-profile vehicles from driving on Interstate 80 due to high winds on Saturday.

The closure extends from Wendover at the Utah-Nevada state line to milepost 99, near Lakepoint in Tooele County. UDOT did not say when it expects to lift the ban.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the westbound Saltair I-80 onramp would be closed until approximately 2 p.m. due to a semitruck crash.

Damaging winds

The roof of the Gospel Grace Church in Salt Lake City was damaged by winds while homes in South Jordan and Eagle Mountain were swamped by tumbleweeds.

Power outages were reported across northern Utah, impacting over 5,300 Rocky Mountain Power customers. The utility company said heavy snowfall and strong winds were causing widespread outages across its network and crews are working to restore service.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

A vehicle drives through blowing snow near Interstate 80 (I-80) in the Sierra Nevada mountains at t...

Scott Sonner

Powerful storm in California and Nevada shuts interstate and dumps snow on mountains

Tens of thousands of customers are without power early Saturday and a 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 remains closed indefinitely.

17 hours ago

Blowing flags...

Brianna Chavez

Rocky Mountain Power prepared for strong winds that could cause power outages

With strong winds anticipated throughout much of the state this weekend, Rocky Mountain Power said crews are standing by, prepared for whatever damage may come.

20 hours ago

Motorists drive in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. The upper Cottonwood canyons could receive up t...

Carlysle Price

High winds, winter storm moving in; high-profile vehicles banned on I-80 due to wind gusts

The National Weather Service issued a high wind and winter storm warning for Utahns this upcoming weekend as strong winds are forecasted along the Wasatch Front.

21 hours ago

Snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

WEATHER ALERT: Here’s what to expect as remnants of California blizzard head to Utah

A storm arriving in Utah has the potential to deliver multiple feet of mountain snow and decent valley accumulation this weekend, depending on variables.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Cary Schwanitz

Code Blue issued for Salt Lake County

The Code Blue alert, issued by the Salt Lake City Council, prompts emergency shelters to expand capacity by 35%.

4 days ago

A sled dog team crosses Portage Lake in Portage, Maine, during the Can Am Crown 250 in 2001. (Rober...

Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Longest sled dog race in eastern US canceled due to not enough snow

The organizers of the Can-Am sled dog races canceled this year’s event due to dangerously insufficient snow coverage.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

High winds hit Wasatch Front as storm moves in