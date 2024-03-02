High winds hit Wasatch Front as storm moves in

SALT LAKE CITY — High winds moved into the Wasatch Front Saturday afternoon, swamping homes with tumbleweeds and damaging a Salt Lake church’s roof.

High wind and winter storm warnings are in effect across Utah this weekend. Winds will continue to increase over western Utah valleys Saturday ahead of a front and spread into southern Utah, with some gusts over 65 mph expected. These will be the strongest winds of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

“Winds will remain strong tonight with gusts up to 50 and 60 mph from the southwest, keeping temperatures on the mild side,” said KSL meteorologist Devin Masciulli. “Expect rain first, then once the cold front passes, precipitation will quickly switch over to snow.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued from Ogden to Logan, lasting through at least 1 p.m.

Road impacts

The Utah Department of Transportation temporarily banned high-profile vehicles from driving on Interstate 80 due to high winds on Saturday.

The closure extends from Wendover at the Utah-Nevada state line to milepost 99, near Lakepoint in Tooele County. UDOT did not say when it expects to lift the ban.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the westbound Saltair I-80 onramp would be closed until approximately 2 p.m. due to a semitruck crash.

Damaging winds

It seems like the more residents try to clear tumbleweeds, the more show up. The wind has not let up in hours. @southjordancity street workers are here with a backhoe doing their best as well. It's also starting to rain. @KSL5TV @kslweather #ksltv #utwx pic.twitter.com/bmd3m4J5kY — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) March 2, 2024

The roof of the Gospel Grace Church in Salt Lake City was damaged by winds while homes in South Jordan and Eagle Mountain were swamped by tumbleweeds.

Power outages were reported across northern Utah, impacting over 5,300 Rocky Mountain Power customers. The utility company said heavy snowfall and strong winds were causing widespread outages across its network and crews are working to restore service.

Roof blew off church at 1300 S and 700 E by Liberty Park. @KSL5TV @kslweather pic.twitter.com/08aXSdTSqY — Get Gephardt (@KSLGephardt) March 2, 2024