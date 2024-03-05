On the Site:
SUPER TUESDAY: Find your voting location here
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Dash cam shows Summit County chase before veteran was fatally shot by deputy

Mar 5, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND ELIZA PACE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

KAMAS — New dash camera footage shows the moments that led to the fatal shooting of a military veteran who allegedly fled from police and approached a deputy with an object in November.

In footage obtained by KSL, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Donald Wayne Ball after the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office notified the deputy that the agency was actively looking for Ball.

According to a previous press release, Ball evaded the Summit County deputy, which led to a six-minute pursuit that ended on Bench Creek Road.

The Summit County deputy chasing Ball.

The Summit County deputy chasing Ball. (The Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said that Ball exited his vehicle and approached the Summit County deputy with a “large blunt object.” The deputy fired his firearm toward Ball and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ball died from his injuries on the scene. The deputy was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave.

Ball approaching the Summit County sheriff's deputy with a "large blunt object."

Ball approaching the Summit County sheriff’s deputy with a “large blunt object.” (The Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Court records showed that Ball was convicted in 2019 after pleading no contest to two amended counts of attempted criminal mischief. In that case, Ball had cut wires to a broadcast tower, facilitating the emergency paging system for Summit and Wasatch County.

According to court documents, investigators learned that Ball had allegedly committed a similar crime in other crimes, and he had a military background.

Court documents state that in February 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Ball after he failed to appear for a scheduled meeting with Adult Probation and Parole.

KSL requested body camera footage of this shooting, but the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said there was none to provide.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee heari...

Kara Scannell, CNN

Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted Tuesday on a dozen new criminal charges related to a years-long bribery scheme involving the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

12 minutes ago

handcuffs...

KSL.com

Utah County man accused of flooding hotel, causing a catastrophe

A man who police say caused the fire sprinklers to go off in an Orem hotel, forcing 40 guests to find new accommodations, is being accused of causing a catastrophe.

2 hours ago

FILE - This photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New Yo...

Associated Press

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads logins restored after widespread outage

Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

7 hours ago

A Davis County teen is home safe, and a man in jail after police believe the man traveled from Cali...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Teen’s secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest in Davis County

A Davis County teen is home safe, and a man in jail after police believe the man traveled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.

17 hours ago

Jhon Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes, 20, is accused of shooting a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot in U...

Mary Culbertson

‘Wanted fugitive’: McDonald’s shooting suspect in custody after fleeing to Colorado

A man is in custody in Colorado after he allegedly shot a teenager in the parking lot of a Utah McDonald's and then fled the scene.

22 hours ago

Several police SUVs parked in a parking lot as Salt Lake City Police investigate a workplace shooti...

Eliza Pace

Victim, gunman in SLC workplace shooting identified by police

Two men involved in a workplace shooting on Sunday in Salt Lake City were identified by police. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Dash cam shows Summit County chase before veteran was fatally shot by deputy