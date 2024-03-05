Dash cam shows Summit County chase before veteran was fatally shot by deputy

KAMAS — New dash camera footage shows the moments that led to the fatal shooting of a military veteran who allegedly fled from police and approached a deputy with an object in November.

In footage obtained by KSL, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Donald Wayne Ball after the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office notified the deputy that the agency was actively looking for Ball.

According to a previous press release, Ball evaded the Summit County deputy, which led to a six-minute pursuit that ended on Bench Creek Road.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said that Ball exited his vehicle and approached the Summit County deputy with a “large blunt object.” The deputy fired his firearm toward Ball and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ball died from his injuries on the scene. The deputy was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave.

Court records showed that Ball was convicted in 2019 after pleading no contest to two amended counts of attempted criminal mischief. In that case, Ball had cut wires to a broadcast tower, facilitating the emergency paging system for Summit and Wasatch County.

According to court documents, investigators learned that Ball had allegedly committed a similar crime in other crimes, and he had a military background.

Court documents state that in February 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Ball after he failed to appear for a scheduled meeting with Adult Probation and Parole.

KSL requested body camera footage of this shooting, but the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said there was none to provide.