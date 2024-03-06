Trump leads Haley in Utah’s GOP presidential primary on Super Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Utah’s Republican Party released its numbers from Tuesday night’s caucus that finds Donald Trump leading Nikki Haley.

At press time, Associated Press had not called the election. With 66% of the precincts reporting, the numbers are:

Trump 57.1%

Haley 41.76%

Binkley 1%

These numbers were provided by Utah Republican Party Chair Rob Axson. He was at Brighton High School Tuesday where he tried to explain the caucus process to frustrated participants where some heckled him.

Along with the results so far, Axson said there have been just under 55,000 votes counted and said there would be further updates. Totals come from the GOP that runs the primary, not the state that runs elections.

California primaries for Democrats and Republicans were called Tuesday, a state an hour behind Utah, leaving Utah’s Republican caucus, along with Alaska, as the only unfinished result among Super Tuesday states.

According to the Associated Press Haley — who visited Utah — watched Tuesday’s results in private and has no campaign events scheduled.

Texas’ Ryan Binkley received votes but had already dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump.