Sunday Edition: Nikki Haley

This Tuesday, March 5, is Super Tuesday in Utah where Utahns will weigh in on caucus night and cast votes in a presidential preference poll. One candidate vying for the Republican Party nomination is former United States Ambassador to the UN, and former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley. She sat down with Boyd Matheson in this week’s episode of Sunday Edition to share her vision and values, principles and policies with the voters of Utah. Boyd also shares a few questions we can ask ourselves about candidates running for office before casting our vote.

Share