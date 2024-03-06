On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

Police search for suspects that rammed patrol car during warehouse robbery

Mar 6, 2024, 3:51 PM

FILE: (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


WEST VALLEY CITY — A police car was totaled Wednesday early morning after robbery suspects ran into it with a box truck, police say.

West Valley City police Sgt. Steinbrecher said they received reports of a burglary alarm in a warehouse district near 6300 W. Beagley Road.


Police officers reported seeing a door open at one of the warehouses and a box truck attempting to leave the area. Steinbrecher said an officer stopped the box truck, but the truck reversed back into a police car, totaling it.

According to police, the box truck fled the scene and was found abandoned near 5900 W Beagley Road.

Steinbrecher said K9s and drones were called in to find the possible suspects but were unable to locate any. He believes there could be up to three suspects based on the box truck size.

The business owner confirmed to police that the suspects attempted to steal construction materials using the box truck.

