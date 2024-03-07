Car flies over 6-foot fence into a Washington City homeowner’s yard

WASHINGTON CITY—A car needed to be lifted out of a homeowner’s backyard Wednesday morning after the driver attempted to avoid oncoming traffic and ended up flying over a 6-foot fence.

Washington City police Lt. Kory Klotz told KSL the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was exiting from a car wash near 500 W. Telegraph Street when she accidentally went eastbound toward opposite traffic.

Klotz said the driver turned quickly into the car wash parking lot and, as she turned into the lot, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

The car drove around the side of the car wash, went over a curb, flew over an alleyway, an easement, and a homeowner’s six-foot fence, and landed in the backyard, according to police.

Police reported that no damage was done to the house or the fence. A crane had to be used to lift the woman’s car out of the yard and back onto the roadway.

Klotz said the woman suffered minor back injuries due to the crash.

