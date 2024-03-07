On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Teen shot in Utah fast-food parking lot dies; suspected gunman was ‘play fighting’

Mar 7, 2024, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

A teenage boy shot in the head while in a McDonald's parking lot in Murray over the weekend has die...

A teenage boy shot in the head while in a McDonald's parking lot in Murray over the weekend has died from his injuries. The man accused of shooting him while "play fighting" is behind held in Colorado. (Matt Gush, Shutterstock)

(Matt Gush, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

MURRAY — A teenage boy shot in a McDonald’s parking lot has died from his injuries.

The boy passed away Tuesday night, Murray police confirmed Thursday.

A GoFundMe campaign* identifies the boy as 16-year-old Josue David Magadan.

“He … was such a hilarious, kind, sweet young man,” the campaign states, adding that any money raised will be used for funeral expenses.

The man suspected of shooting him, Jhon Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes, 20, is being held in a Colorado jail on an arrest warrant out of 3rd District Court for attempted murder. That charge could now be upgraded to murder.

On Saturday, Josue was shot while sitting in a vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot at 4452 S. Commerce Drive. The teen was in the driver’s seat of a 2004 Chevy Tahoe when he “was shot through the back of the head,” according to the warrant.

“Several witnesses identified Jhon as being the shooter of the victim,” the warrant alleges.

A teenage boy in the front passenger seat told detectives Paredes “was seated behind the victim in the rear cab of the vehicle” when the shooting occurred. “(He) stated that Jhon was play fighting with the victim. At some point, Jhon reached between his legs and pulled out a handgun. Jhon charged the firearm by operating a semi-automatic slide. Jhon then pointed the loaded firearm to the back of the victim’s head stating he was going to kill the victim,” the arrest warrant says.

Josue David Magadan (Photo: GoFundMe)

The passenger told police Paredes repeated he was going to kill Josue — allegedly “in a joking manner” — when “the handgun went off.”

The passenger told investigators Paredes did not want him to contact Josue’s family and that he had to physically fight Paredes in order to get away, according to the warrant.

Detectives used cellphone data to trace Paredes’ phone to Fruita, Colorado.

“Deputies and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol set up surveillance along the interstate, but further information indicated they likely missed the suspect due to a time delay. Deputies continued to search for the fugitive, focusing their efforts in the Fruita area based on information” provided by Murray police, according to a statement from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

After searching local businesses, hotels and gas stations, a deputy spotted a vehicle believed to belong to Paredes at a gas station in Fruita.

“After contacting several people associated with the vehicle, one of the deputies on scene noticed an adult male standing off to the side observing their contact. The deputy quickly identified the male as the wanted fugitive,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police indicated they believe Paredes is “an undocumented illegal immigrant.” As of Thursday, he remained in a Colorado jail awaiting extradition proceedings to Utah.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Traffic moves on I-15 in Salt Lake City on May 18, 2023. Utah lawmakers passed several transportati...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Road rage, lane filtering and other notable Utah transportation bills passed in 2024

Utah lawmakers passed several transportation bills during this year's legislative session, including new road rage laws.

3 hours ago

Oakland A's renderings have been compared to an armadillo or the Sydney Opera House....

George Ramsay

Oakland A’s vision of Las Vegas ballpark draws comparisons with Sydney Opera House – and an armadillo

The Oakland A's have released renderings of their new, 33,000-seat ballpark set to be built on the Las Vegas Strip.

4 hours ago

Lt. Mason Givens stands with Specialist Debbie Findlay (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Unarmed and on call: An inside look at revolutionary SLC police program one year after creation

Salt Lake City has been trying a new approach to public safety with a new program aimed at supporting the community in a more supportive fashion.

13 hours ago

Crimes related to spoofing, bilked Utahns at of $583,324, making it the fourth largest cybercrime a...

Matt Gephardt

Stopping America’s top scam: imposter fraud

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission, imposter fraud scams are the top fraud category, with reported losses of $2.7 billion.

13 hours ago

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services called on the Attorney General to investigate a ...

Andrew Adams

Utah agency calls for investigation into Salt Lake bar’s ‘No Zionists Allowed’ policy

A local bar, Weathered Waves, A Six Sailor Cider Bar, posted a "No Zionists Allowed" policy and has since been under fire.

13 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Larry D. Curtis

Police: Man on parole dragged a woman by her mouth into apartment, threatened to kill a neighbor

An Ogden man on parole is back in jail charged with seven felonies after he beat up a woman, threatened to kill a neighbor, and kept the woman in their shared apartment when he dragged her inside multiple times, including by her mouth, according to police.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Teen shot in Utah fast-food parking lot dies; suspected gunman was ‘play fighting’