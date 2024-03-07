Teen shot in Utah fast-food parking lot dies; suspected gunman was ‘play fighting’

MURRAY — A teenage boy shot in a McDonald’s parking lot has died from his injuries.

The boy passed away Tuesday night, Murray police confirmed Thursday.

A GoFundMe campaign* identifies the boy as 16-year-old Josue David Magadan.

“He … was such a hilarious, kind, sweet young man,” the campaign states, adding that any money raised will be used for funeral expenses.

The man suspected of shooting him, Jhon Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes, 20, is being held in a Colorado jail on an arrest warrant out of 3rd District Court for attempted murder. That charge could now be upgraded to murder.

On Saturday, Josue was shot while sitting in a vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot at 4452 S. Commerce Drive. The teen was in the driver’s seat of a 2004 Chevy Tahoe when he “was shot through the back of the head,” according to the warrant.

“Several witnesses identified Jhon as being the shooter of the victim,” the warrant alleges.

A teenage boy in the front passenger seat told detectives Paredes “was seated behind the victim in the rear cab of the vehicle” when the shooting occurred. “(He) stated that Jhon was play fighting with the victim. At some point, Jhon reached between his legs and pulled out a handgun. Jhon charged the firearm by operating a semi-automatic slide. Jhon then pointed the loaded firearm to the back of the victim’s head stating he was going to kill the victim,” the arrest warrant says.

The passenger told police Paredes repeated he was going to kill Josue — allegedly “in a joking manner” — when “the handgun went off.”

The passenger told investigators Paredes did not want him to contact Josue’s family and that he had to physically fight Paredes in order to get away, according to the warrant.

Detectives used cellphone data to trace Paredes’ phone to Fruita, Colorado.

“Deputies and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol set up surveillance along the interstate, but further information indicated they likely missed the suspect due to a time delay. Deputies continued to search for the fugitive, focusing their efforts in the Fruita area based on information” provided by Murray police, according to a statement from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

After searching local businesses, hotels and gas stations, a deputy spotted a vehicle believed to belong to Paredes at a gas station in Fruita.

“After contacting several people associated with the vehicle, one of the deputies on scene noticed an adult male standing off to the side observing their contact. The deputy quickly identified the male as the wanted fugitive,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police indicated they believe Paredes is “an undocumented illegal immigrant.” As of Thursday, he remained in a Colorado jail awaiting extradition proceedings to Utah.

