‘Wanted fugitive’: McDonald’s shooting suspect in custody after fleeing to Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in custody after police said he shot an minor in Utah and quickly fled from the scene to Colorado.

The shooting was originally reported as a gun being fired in a McDonald’s parking lot, as it was not known if the shooting occurred by accident. A gun had reportedly gone off inside a car on Saturday. A teenager was hit and was rushed to the hospital in “very critical condition,” according to Murray City police Public Information Officer Kristin Reardon.

Murray City Police Department later identified the shooter as Jhon Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes, 20. Investigators with Murray police contacted the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, letting them know there was a “possible attempted homicide suspect” who “was traveling east toward Mesa County.”

Mesa County deputies and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol set up surveillance along a nearby interstate, but authorities said the suspect had likely already passed the area.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that “based on information provided by the Murray City, Utah police department,” they focused their efforts in the Fruita area.

While searching businesses, hotels, and gas stations in the area, a deputy located a car that matched the description Murray police had given. The car was parked at a gas pump at an Exxon gas station on Raptor Road.

D

Deputies couldn’t immediately find the driver of the car and therefore contacted “several people associated with the vehicle,” the press release said. Then, a deputy noticed a man standing off to the side observing them and identified the man as the “wanted fugitive.”

The sheriff’s office said Paredes was quickly taken into custody at the Mesa County Detention Facility where he awaits extradition by Utah authorities. Paredes will be booked back in Utah on charges of possible attempted homicide.

An update on the victim’s condition was not provided. Murray police said the case is still under active investigation.