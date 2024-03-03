1 teen critical after gun fired in McDonald’s parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY — One teen was transported to the hospital from a McDonald’s parking lot in critical condition after a gun went off on Saturday.

Public Information Officer Kristin Reardon with Murray City Police Department said that a dispatch call had come in at approximately 6:30 p.m. First responders were sent to the McDonald’s near 4500 South and 300 West.

According to Reardon, three teenagers were sitting inside a car and there was a gun inside. The gun was discharged and hit one of the teenagers in the car. Reardon said investigators do not know what the events were leading up to the shot inside the vehicle.

The other two teens involved were taken to the police station to speak with investigators. The group was “old enough to be driving” but Reardon did not have the specific ages. Investigators are processing the vehicle and looking at camera footage from the area.

Reardon said it was an isolated incident and said there is no known threat to the public.