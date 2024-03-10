On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
GUN VIOLENCE

Police in search for shooting suspect after downtown SLC shooting

Mar 10, 2024, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:15 am

(FILE) Police lights. (KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is searching for a suspected shooter after one person was injured in an overnight shooting on Sunday.

Police said investigators responded to a reported shooting at approximately 1:20 a.m. near 200 South and West Temple.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Investigators said they are still searching for the suspected shooter and that it’s possible there could be more than one person they are looking for. It was not specified whether the victim and the shooter knew each other or not.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

