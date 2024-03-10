West Valley police arrest man they say attempted to kidnap girl at school

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley police arrested a man who they say attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old girl from her school.

On Friday, a parent contacted the Granite School District police to say they had found numerous messages over social media between their daughter and a man, according to a police booking affidavit. The social media messages contained a plan for a man, later identified as Miguel Angel Vega Sedano, 21, to pick up the girl at her school, according to police.

The school district police were able to intercept and detain Sedano on school property on Friday, police said.

West Valley police received this information from the school district police and arrested Sedano, according to a booking affidavit.

Police found fraudulent documents in Sedano’s possession, including a fake Social Security card and a United States permanent resident card, according to a police booking affidavit.

Sedano admitted that he was “at the school to pick the girl up to take her home,” according to police. He told police he did not know the parents of the girl and he did not have permission to drive her home, according to a booking affidavit. Sedano told police he got the fraudulent documents from an uncle in Arizona, not from any official government building or government official, according to a police booking affidavit.

Police found an Instagram chat thread with the girl on Sedano’s phone, according to court documents.

Sedano was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday for investigation of one count of kidnapping and two counts of possession of forged writing or device.