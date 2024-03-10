On the Site:
CRIME

Case of 2 missing men now a homicide investigation; man arrested in connection with disappearance

Mar 10, 2024, 2:58 PM

BY ASHLEY FREDDE, KSL.COM


BLANDING — A man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two men in San Juan County that investigators have now deemed a homicide investigation.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Yoo, 35, on Friday following a search warrant at the residence he had been living at with the two men who had been reported missing. Yoo was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice after the search was conducted, according to a police booking affidavit.

Christopher “Topher” Owens, 28, and William “Drew” Bull, 29, were considered missing by the sheriff’s office on March 1, four days after they were last seen. Three days prior, a mutual friend of Owens and Bull called the sheriff’s office “and reported he was concerned about one of his friends.” All communication from Owens and Bull had dropped off on Feb. 25, furthering concerns for family and friends.

The man informed police that his other friend also lived at the residence, along with owner of the home Yoo. The man reported that he had stopped by the residence to speak with Bull about business and Yoo reported that both men were not at the address, according to the affidavit.

Family pleads for answers after two men mysteriously disappear near Blanding

Shortly after the friend spoke with Yoo, a text message was received by Bull’s significant other on Feb. 27 that appeared “suspicious,” the affidavit states.

The text appeared to be sent by someone other than Bull and mentioned the possibility of Owens no longer being alive, according to the probable cause statement. The friend grew even more concerned after Yoo, who has a large collection of guns, told him that one of them was missing.

During the investigation, police say they learned that Owens and Bull had been seen at the Maverik in Blanding on Feb. 25 at about 11:30 a.m. and obtained video footage confirming the two had made it safely back from Moab. Yoo told investigators he had seen Owens and Bull on Feb. 26 near mid-morning leaving the home in a black Dodge.

Yoo did not provide any additional information regarding the black Dodge to investigators “that would have been apparent to someone with basic knowledge of a vehicle” despite Yoo being a vehicle mechanic, according to the affidavit.

He also told investigators that Owens and Bull would have access to the missing firearm since it was left sitting out and that he thought the two had gone “shooting the past couple of days,” according to the police booking affidavit.

“Due to evidence collected at the residence, interviews with Yoo, investigative techniques and the lack of proof of life from William Bull and Christopher Owens, the investigation is now being termed a homicide investigation,” wrote the San Juan Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information should call the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.

