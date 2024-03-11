Meticulously restored Manti Utah Temple ready for public open house

MANTI — The Manti Utah Temple, a jewel of Utah pioneer industry and art, now renovated and restored, is ready to host guests for an open house starting Thursday.

Media was given a tour Monday, to see the stone building on a hill in central Utah that was originally dedicated in 1888 after 11 years of construction. The temple, different from a Sunday meetinghouse where members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meet for Sunday services, is considered a house of the Lord.

The public open house, with free reservations that can be scheduled online, will run from March 14 to April 21, except for Sundays.

The temple, located on the hill at 200 East 510 North in Manti, has been under renovation for two years.

In Monday’s news conference, participants included Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the Utah Area Presidency; Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Priesthood and Family Department and the Temple Department; and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the renovations at the April 2019 general conference. An additional temple in Ephraim, 7 miles away, was announced on May 1, 2021.

“Highly skilled art conservators have meticulously restored historic murals throughout the temple,” the Church said. “These important enhancements to the Manti Utah Temple will ensure that God’s children will continue to receive sacred ordinances in this historic House of the Lord, enabling them to live with Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ, and their families forever.”

Mechanical, plumbing and laundry equipment was updated. The Church said improvements also included a new marriage waiting room, additional lockers and refreshed carpet, paint and furniture in some areas.

“We have been impressed to modify our earlier plans for the Manti Utah Temple so that the pioneer craftsmanship, artwork and character will be preserved, including the painted murals loved by so many.”

The temple was designed by architect William Folsom. It is one of 28 Church temples dedicated or under construction or renovation in Utah.

Church President Brigham Young sent a group to settle the Sanpete Valley in 1849. That group first camped where the temple stands today.

You can read more about Church history in Manti here.

Comfortable shoes and modest clothing are recommended for open house visitors and the Church said walking tours are anticipated to last approximately one hour. A full tour of the historic building requires navigating many stairs. For those who have difficulty climbing stairs, a limited main-floor tour will be available.

Service animals are not permitted. Smoking on temple grounds is not permitted.