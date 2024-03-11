Man booked for fatally shooting a man in Bountiful during alleged drug deal

BOUNTIFUL — A man is facing murder charges after he allegedly fatally shot another man during a drug deal that resulted in at least 18 bullets being fired.

On Monday, the Bountiful Police Department said 20-year-old Darius Jay Farr was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of killing 20-year-old Uatisone Kelemete in late February.

According to police, St. Marks Hospital contacted Bountiful police after hospital staff admitted Farr with multiple gunshot wounds on the day of the fatal shooting. Police reported Farr was stuck in his hand and leg.

Initially, Farr told police and hospital staff that he was being carjacked in Bountiful. Farr said he refused to get out of the car, resulting in him being shot and driving away. Farr told police he did not have a gun and did not shoot at the carjacker.

Police questioned why Farr was in Bountiful, but he could not provide them a reason and stated “he did not know where he was,” according to the police affidavit.

After further questioning, police said Farr admitted to shooting the person who attempted to carjack him, but insisted that the carjacker fired their gun first. Farr continued to state to police he did not know why he was in Bountiful and did not know the carjacker.

According to the affidavit, Farr gave police permission to search his residence, where officers found a gun. Police also discovered that a Snapchat account belonging to Farr was communicating with an account belonging to Kelemete.

“During a subsequent interview, (Farr) admitted that he went to Bountiful to sell Uatisone carts (THC vaping cartridges), and (him and Kelemete) had communicated via Snapchat,” the affidavit stated.

During the drug deal, police believe that Farr and Kelemete produced handguns and shot at each other. According to police, Kelemete was struck once in the lower abdomen and died in the hospital.

Police reported that Farr’s medical records indicated he had THC, alcohol, and opiates in this system while at St. Marks Hospital.

According to police, Farr is facing charges of first-degree felony murder, second-degree obstruction of justice, and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and distribution of or arranging to distribute a controlled substance.

The affidavit stated that Farr was also a suspect in a 2022 shooting that happened in Clinton. Farr has a criminal history of refusing to respond to the command of police, resisting arrest, drug possession, and at “least five Assault-with risk of serious injury charges.”