18 rounds fired in deadly Bountiful shooting

BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful Police were searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting where they say 18 shots were fired.

The incident happened near 1950 S. Bonneview Drive.

It was the kind of morning that people in this neighborhood would have never expected.

“We just woke up to the gunshots,” said Corina Pierattini.

Her family did not realize at first that a bullet had gone through their window and a couple of walls.

“But my son said that he got up and just saw people headed that way,” Pierattini said pointing. “A man holding his side running up the street.”

The man shot and killed has been identified as Uatisone Kelemete, 20, of West Bountiful.

Police say they recovered 18 bullet casings they believe were all fired at Kelemete with one round hitting him.

Lt. Andre Smith with the Bountiful Police Department was called out at approximately 1 a.m. “When they arrived, they located an unconscious male laying face down on the ground, they attempted to render lifesaving measures,” Smith said.

Police say Kelemete was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Smith said Kelemete was not from the neighborhood and neither are the suspects.

Police said there was no reason to believe anyone else is at risk.

Resident April Weeks said, “It’s right in front of our door. And so it is, it’s disturbing to have that kind of activity going on.”

David Weeks said they heard some of the gunshots.

“That means the other 17 went wild into, probably hit some homes, and possibly could have hurt someone.”

This is why people here are grateful that, tragic as this loss is, no one else was hurt.

Pierattini said, “I’m just grateful it didn’t hurt anybody I love.”