On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

What’s next after multiple pro-renter bills fall short at Utah Legislature

Mar 11, 2024, 10:03 PM | Updated: 10:40 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — Renters’ advocates are calling for change after the Utah Legislature opted not to pass a number of bills aimed at helping tenants.

Some of those proposals from the legislative session, which ended March 1, even had the support of an influential landlord group. But they still didn’t make it through.

“It was very frustrating,” said Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, who sponsored two of those bills.

HB321 would have let renters get certain evictions wiped off their records quicker, while HB355 would have required landlords to give more notice of rent increases.

Compromise bill giving Utah tenants more notice of rent increases moves forward

“I feel like there’s an imbalance there that needs to be remedied for renters,” said Judkins.

Despite receiving support from the Rental Housing Association of Utah, both her bills fell short.

“Ultimately this year our legislature decided the proposals went too far,” said Paul Smith, the organization’s executive director, in a statement, “upsetting the delicate balance we have tried to maintain between landlords and tenants or had too much cost.”

Tara Rollins, who leads the Utah Housing Coalition, told KSL TV Judkins’ bills would have helped stabilize people in their housing.

“Instead,” Rollins said, “we continue to ignore what can be done without spending millions.”

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, supported the faster path for removing evictions. But he opposed mandating more notice of rent going up.

Utah senators kill compromise bill giving tenants more notice of rent increases

“There’s a delicate balance right now in Utah law between renters and landlords,” Weiler said, “and I felt like that one was kind of maybe trying to alter that balance and give a little bit too much to renters.”

He said lawmakers must consider property rights – and not penalize landlords trying to pay their bills.

“We don’t want to get to a point where no landlord can collect a return for their properties,” said Weiler.

Other pro-renter bills were introduced during the session but failed to advance. HB169, sponsored by Rep. Neil Walter, R-St. George, would have required landlords to disclose certain defects to potential tenants.

HB386, sponsored by Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, would have added a renter and housing advocate to a key state housing affordability group.

Legislators punt on adding renter, advocate to housing affordability panel

Tanner Bennett, a Brigham Young University student who advocates for fellow renters, said he was “pretty unsurprised” by the Legislature’s inaction on these bills – even those supported by the landlord group.

“Regardless of having their support or not, it seems that we just can’t get it through the Legislature,” Bennett said. “If any year were to be a year, this would be a year to do it.”

Citing the rising cost of renting in Utah, Bennett said he hopes more tenants will speak out on Utah’s Capitol hill and eventually push these issues across the finish line.

“There needs to be something that happens to make sure that our renters aren’t being taken advantage of,” he said.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders in the House and Senate are defending their work on issues pertinent to renters in Utah.

“The House Majority remains focused on passing family friendly policies that will keep Utah as the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said House spokesperson Alexa Musselman in a statement. “We have made huge strides to close the housing availability gap and will continue our work to make homeownership achievable for Utahns.”

“Utah was recently ranked the best state for social mobility,” added Senate spokesperson Aundrea Peterson. “During the 2024 session, lawmakers built on the first-time homebuyer assistance (FTHB) program to help more families purchase their first home and passed legislation to encourage more affordable units. Over 500 Utahns have used the FTHB program and now own homes instead of rent, which helps decrease the demand and cost of rent.”

Peterson continued, “The Senate majority caucus remains committed to family-friendly policies and lowering taxes to promote upward mobility for all Utahns.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Utah Congresswoman Celeste Maloy reintroduced the Daylight Act on Monday March 11, 2024, which aims...

Mary Culbertson and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Utah Congresswoman reintroduces Daylight Act, would allow states to choose permanent daylight saving time

Congresswoman Celeste Maloy reintroduced the Daylight Act, which aims to give states the option to stay on daylight saving time permanently.

4 hours ago

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the...

Mark Long, AP Sports Writer

NAACP urges student-athletes to reconsider Florida colleges after state eliminates DEI programs

The NAACP says Black student-athletes should reconsider attending public colleges and universities in Florida.

5 hours ago

A radio from the 1940s at Elemente on Pierpont Ave. in Salt Lake City, Utah Wednesday April 6, 2005...

Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

Save Our Signal!  Lawmakers close in on votes needed to keep AM radio in every car

Politicians are closing in on the required number of votes needed to pass federal legislation that requires AM radios in every new car.

7 hours ago

FILE: Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, speaks during a press conference for SB117, a bill advocatin...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah state senator to undergo ‘aggressive’ cancer treatment

A Utah state senator is beginning radiation treatments this week to treat a “quite aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

11 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. Sa...

Karen Matthews and Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Former US Rep. George Santos, expelled from Congress, says he is running again

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December and faces federal charges of defrauding donors to his 2022 campaign, has announced he is running for the House again.

2 days ago

two flags against a blue sky...

Lindsay Aerts

Massive new flag to be displayed and become official on Saturday

Utah State Flag Day is March 9, and for some, it will be extra special this year.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

What’s next after multiple pro-renter bills fall short at Utah Legislature