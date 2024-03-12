On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Vandals steal McCoy Flats Trailhead sign, sheriff's search for suspects

Mar 12, 2024, 5:15 PM

The vandalism left by the thieves after stealing the The main sign for the McCoy Flats Trailhead sign. (Uintah County Sheriff's Office)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


NAPLES, Uintah County — Police are searching for the people who stole a McCoy Flats Trailhead sign and damaged federal property.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, the sign was reported stolen on March 7 as vandals removed the main trailhead sign for McCoy Flats Trailhead, causing significant damage to the sign and the surrounding area.

The vandalism left by the thieves after stealing the The main sign for the McCoy Flats Trailhead sign. (Uintah County Sheriff's Office) The main sign for the McCoy Flats Trailhead. (Uintah County Sheriff's Office)

The McCoy Flats Trailhead is located at the edge of the Uinta Basin, just west of Vernal.

The Vernal Field Office-Bureau of Land Management and the sheriff’s office are asking anyone with information about this vandalism to call BLM law enforcement at (800) 722-3998 or (435) 781-4504.

