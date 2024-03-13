Utah man killed in Montana avalanche while skiing

SULA, Mont. — A Utah man was killed in a Montana avalanche Tuesday during a skiing expedition.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office said David Macfarlane, 64, of Park City, died from “injuries sustained in the avalanche.”

Macfarlane was skiing with four other people from Utah, according to the sheriff’s office, in the Lost Trail Ski Area in the south portion of Ravalli County, which borders central Idaho. The avalanche swept Macfarlane away. Other members of the ski party were able to locate him and begin first aid.

The group also notified emergency services by a satellite device, the sheriff’s office said. County rescue crews responded, including by helicopter, and Macfarlane was hoisted from the area but died from his injuries. It is not known what caused the avalanche.

The sheriff’s office also issued a reminder to check weather and avalanche conditions with the National Weather Service and Northwest Avalanche Center for Montana outdoors.