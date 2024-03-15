On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
WEATHER ALERT: Strong, cold winds continue to batter parts of Wasatch Front

Mar 14, 2024, 7:38 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


SOUTH WEBER, Davis County  – Strong winds continue to batter the Wasatch Front Thursday, whipping bitter cold temperatures through South Weber.

“It’s biting,” Vicky Johnson said. “When it’s like this it’s just chilling to the bone.”

According to the National Weather Service, Weber Canyon saw wind gusts reach 65 mph Thursday. Layton, and the Ogden Hinkley Airport saw wind gusts reach 60 mph.

“It just blew everything off our porch, all of our decorations, we had to take them inside,” Johnson said.

“Strong winds, we’ve been all the way to Salt Lake and back, it’s blowing hard all the way,” Randy Johnson, Vicky’s husband said.

At Claude Nix Construction, at the base of the canyon in South Weber, crews braved the bitterly cold wind while working on a welding project.

“It’s cold,” Dion Jacquez said. “You have to keep moving on, you can’t sit still, or you’ll have to go inside.”

For six years Jacquez has worked in South Weber, and each year he prepares for the biting wind that funnels out of the canyon.

“You really have to get used to it,” he said.

Though powerful at times, Jacquez said working in the wind is nothing new for construction crews in the area; he says it comes with the territory.

“All the trees you’ll see, they’re bent over like that because the wind blows so hard here,” he said.

With strong winds forecasted to continue Thursday night into Friday, several cities in Weber County have issued warnings to residents to have their emergency kits ready and available incase power goes out.

The American Red Cross of Northern Utah has also decided to cancel a Town Hall gathering that was scheduled Weber County due to unsafe travel conditions.

