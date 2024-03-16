On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Suspect being charged with aggravated assault after apartment stabbing

Mar 16, 2024, 1:54 PM

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


Cedar City– Officers responded to an aggravated assault call today after Seth Nielsen was stabbed in his apartment.

Suspect Steven Harris was said to be paying Nielsen a visit as they have known each other for some time, according to officials. When arriving to his parking lot, Harris claims Nielsen spit on his car before heading into his apartment.

Upset by the act, Harris let himself into the apartment with a silver folding pocket knife open in hand. Nielsen claims the suspect also had a pair of scissors at the ready in his other hand when he was approached in the bathroom.

The two engaged in an altercation, during which Nielsen suffered apparent sharp force injuries to his lower left chest and right leg near his knee. Blood patterns suggest the altercation began in the bathroom and made it’s way to the kitchen as Nielsen struggled to defend himself.

Harris claims he only meant to press the blade against Nielsen’s chest to intimidate, and had no intention of actually stabbing him.

It was alleged that the victim also had a knife and left a sharp force injury to Harris’ hand near his thumb. Harris acquired a few minor injuries from Nielsen’s attempt to kick the suspect away from him.

Once Harris was kicked on the ground, he left the apartment, throwing his pocket knife out of his car window. He was unsure if it was legal to have such a weapon in his possession as he has a prior felony conviction on his record.

Other people in the apartment called the police once Harris had fled.

Harris has since been arrested and is being charged with Second Degree Aggravated Assault, and a Third Degree Felony for carrying a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Harris stated that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bi polar disorder, and was recently given a new prescription.

