On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man seriously burned, shocked by power line in Box Elder County

Mar 18, 2024, 6:07 PM

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

ELWOOD, Box Elder County — A communications employee suffered serious injuries Monday after being shocked by a power line.

It was approximately 1:10 p.m. when Box Elder County dispatch received a call reporting someone had been shocked near 8515 North and 3600 West.

“A 21-year-old man was working for a communications company and in the raised bucket of a boom truck. While installing fiber optic line on a power pole, the material the man was working with either accidentally came into contact with a power line or came close enough to cause an electrical arc,” the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The man was alone in the boom truck but was helped down by fellow employees on the scene. Chief Deputy Cade Palmer said the man was alert and talking to first responders as he was taken by ambulance to the Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton.

“He was in good spirits at the hospital and talking, joking around a little bit. But he was flown to the U of U Burn Center for further treatment,” said Chief Deputy Palmer.

Palmer says the man received third-degree burns to both palms of his hands. He was also burned on his right hip where the electricity exited his body.

“They’re pretty serious burns,” Palmer said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

One person is dead after a wrong-way driver hit another car in North Salt Lake Sunday morning. Two ...

Mary Culbertson

Wrong-way crash in North Salt Lake kills 1, injures 2

One passenger was killed in a wrong-way crash on Legacy Pkwy on Sunday.

1 day ago

Debris scatters the ground following a severe storm Friday, March 15, 2024, in Lakeview, Ohio. (AP ...

Associated Press

Tornadoes kill 3 and leave trails of destruction in the central US

Thursday night's storms left trails of destruction across parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas.

3 days ago

The scene of the hit-and-run accident on March 11...

Michael Houck

Police: Man suspected of ‘targeting’ pedestrian during life-threatening hit-and-run crash

A man accused of running a red light and hitting a woman, inflicting life-threatening injuries in early March, was arrested.

4 days ago

Two fatal crashes in West Valley City in a month have the Utah Department of Transportation examini...

Heather Peterson

UDOT examines Mountain View Corridor safety after 2 fatal crashes in past month

Two fatal crashes in West Valley City in a month have UDOT examining the safety of the Mountain View Corridor.

4 days ago

brown haired brown eyed woman in a red shirt and a hat...

Garna Mejia

Utah woman dies in Canada after car accident while traveling to family funeral

A Syracuse family is mourning the loss of their daughter after a tragic accident in Canada involving deer on the road. 

6 days ago

A crash has closed Mountain View Corridor, with three people in critical condition on Friday night....

Alexander Campbell

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash kills three on Mountain View Corridor, victim’s identified

Three killed following a multi-vehicle crash on Friday.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Man seriously burned, shocked by power line in Box Elder County