Motorcyclist crash closes road in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a critical injury crash involving a motorcyclist has closed a road in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened near 350 S. 200 East at approximately 5:30 p.m. and involved another car.

Police say 200 East is closed from 300 to 400 South in both directions. Traffic is expected to be delayed for several hours.

In a news release, police said the 28-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police also said the motorcyclist did not appear to be wearing a helmet.

The driver of a Mazda CX5, a 61-year-old woman remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians have responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.