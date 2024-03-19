On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
South Jordan exceptional cheerleading team selected to compete in All-Star world championships

Mar 19, 2024

The Utah Fusion All-Stars team RAMPAGE was one of five teams selected to perform at the U.S. All-Star Federation world championships. (Emily Morgan, Utah Fusion All-Stars)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SOUTH JORDAN — An exceptional cheerleading team in South Jordan has won a coveted spot to compete at the United States All-Star Federation’s world championship tournament in April 2024.

The team, called RAMPAGE, is a part of the Utah Fusion cheerleading gym in South Jordan and was one of just five teams to make it to the world championship.  A heartfelt video was recorded and shared with KSL TV that shows the moment the team found out they had made it.

The RAMPAGE team will perform at the tournament in Orlando, Florida, and Utah Fusion has created a fundraiser to help cover the travel and performance costs.

“This team of exceptional athletes and coaches have worked extremely hard,” Utah Fusion stated. “We would LOVE to be able to send these athletes to Worlds and to represent the state of Utah and city of South Jordan.”

RAMPAGE is sponsored by a non-profit organization, CheerABILITIES. The organization, in partnership with the U.S. All-Stars Federation, supports exceptional athletes and their success in cheer and dance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Fusion All-Stars (@utahfusion)

Utah Fusion described the team as one that helps exceptional athletes develop friendships, independence, confidence, mental focus, and physical fitness. In addition to exceptional athletes, the gym offers placement and team spots for children ages 3 and up, regardless of experience level.

The Utah Fusion website prides itself on the belief that “sports can teach valuable lessons about grit, discipline, teamwork and, most importantly, the respect that comes with inclusion.”

Contributing: Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

South Jordan exceptional cheerleading team selected to compete in All-Star world championships