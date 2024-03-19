Motorcycle collision kills one in Farr West
Mar 19, 2024, 5:43 PM | Updated: 6:22 pm
(Pixaby)
FARR WEST, Weber County —One man was killed on Tuesday following an collision between a motorcycle and Ford truck, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
According to a statement released by UHP, at approximately 11 a.m., a Ford truck pulling a trailer in the area of 2000 W. 2700 North in Farr West attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a motorcycle, resulting in the death of the rider.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.