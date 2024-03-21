West High School clinic opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

SALT LAKE CITY — The ribbons are being cut on the new health clinic at West High School, which is a partnership between the Salt Lake City School District and the University of Utah School of Medicine.

The clinic provides health care services to students with parental consent, including preventative care, vaccinations, and mental health counseling.

Principal Jared Wright said the clinic offers students a unique opportunity to receive care and to gain exposure to the medical field.

“Our students refer to this clinic as their clinic, and it is their clinic—they call it—it is the West High clinic—it is for them,” he said to the crowd at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting.

The clinic actually started providing care to students in need a few weeks ago before the official opening. District officials said it’s meant to supplement a student’s existing care and not replace a doctor or hospital.