Administrator at Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office arrested on suspicion of sex crimes with a minor

FARMINGTON — An administrative director at the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex crimes with a minor.

The sheriff’s office said Mitchell McKee, was booked into the Davis County Jail. He was working in the office as the administrative service director, a civilian, non-certified position. The office was not aware of the allegations against McKee until the time of his arrest. He was suspended, pending the results of a formal administrative investigation.

Investigators with the Utah Attorney General’s Office arrested Mitchell.

McKee’s responsibilities in the office were to oversee the work of three civilians, he set appointments, processed citizen requests and performed other office duties, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The severity and seriousness of the alleged offenses cannot be overstated. We understand the Attorney General’s investigation to be ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office will continue to fully cooperate,” the sheriff’s office said.