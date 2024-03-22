On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One kid’s good deed helps many orphans find families

Mar 21, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:37 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE — An orphan now has a home, thanks to a Kaysville seven-year-old who gave up her trip to Disneyland.

The story goes back ten years, and both kids are now nearly adults. KSL TV’s Mike Anderson was the only reporter there from the beginning to show that they’re both now helping many other kids find families.

The story is about one kind of act that leads to many more as 7-year-old Brooklyn McKenzie raised money to go to Disneyland but decided she could instead help another kid with a greater need.

Little Brooklyn McKenzie

Brooklyn McKenzie when she was 7 years old. (McKenzie family)

“I remember just going to knock on people’s doors,” McKenzie said. “I thought he needed a family more than I needed a trip to Disneyland.”

McKenzie sold her mom’s blackberry jam to get money for a Disney vacation. But she changed her mind when she saw a fundraiser to find a family for young Janus, who was at an orphanage in Colombia.

Young Jose Janus. (Mike Anderson)

This photo shows a young Jose Janus who was at an orphanage in Columbia. (Janus family)

McKenzie raised just enough money for the fundraising goal set by Janus.  For a long time, it still seemed like Janus might never find a home.

“Every year I make jam and every year I think of him,” McKenzie said. “And over the years I’ve just been heartbroken.”

McKenzie and her mom weren’t the only ones concerned.

Melanie McKenzie and Brooklyn hold jame that Brooklyn sold to earn money for Jose's fundraiser. (Mike Anderson) Brady Murray and Jose Janus. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Brady Murray founded RODS Heroes, a nonprofit that helps orphans with Down syndrome find families. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“For over the next 10 years we advocated for this little guy,” said Brady Murray. He founded RODS Heroes, a nonprofit that helps orphans with Down syndrome find forever families, and the charity behind Janus’ fundraiser ten years ago.

At the time Janus was about to age out of the system, Murray and others went down to Colombia to meet him.

“And from that advocacy tripe, we have over 20 children right now that are in the process of being adopted,” Murray said.

You might say they overachieved. They also got more pictures to share of Janus and someone took notice.

“And then I said, ‘Ryan, you need to look at this.’ Since we’ve talked about adoption in the past, I think we found him,” Melanie Janus said.

Melanie and Ryan Janus realized Jose was theirs. A good fit as their son Ty’s little brother.

Janus Family

Jose Janus and his family. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Ty Janus said, “He’s my brother I love.”

“People who maybe don’t have Down syndrome folks in their life, they just don’t know. But they really are some of the happiest, coolest, well-adjusted people on the planet,” Ryan Janus added.

That was on display on World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday. These guys, just as much as anyone, deserve to be loved. It’s something Murray discovered when his oldest, Nash, was born. It’s something he hopes many others will discover.

“The reality is with adoption, oftentimes it’s not common sense. It’s something much deeper than that. It comes from within,” Murray said.

And from within, comes that need to give. Even a jar of jam and a lot of kindness can go a long way.

“Brooklyn answered that call at seven years old. Everyone can make a difference no matter what it is,” Melanie McKenzie said.

A special donor is sending the McKenzie and Janus families to Disneyland together. Out of that trip to Colombia, Brady Murray and his wife decided to adopt four kids from the orphanage themselves.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

UHP Lt. Chamberlin Neff giving advice on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver....

Shara Park

UHP gives advice for avoiding wrong-way drivers

Utah is already seeing a worrying trend of wrong way drivers hitting the roads. But what can you do if you encounter one on the road?

2 minutes ago

(Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio)...

Shelby Lofton

UDOT using detection and alert system to prevent wrong-way driver crashes

Utah's Department of Transportation has new technology in place designed to prevent wrong-way crashes.

40 minutes ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signing bills and vetoing seven while in his office....

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Gov. Spencer Cox vetoes 7 bills he thinks are unnecessary from recent legislative session

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has vetoed several bills passed by lawmakers, after encouraging lawmakers to pass fewer bills in the future legislative sessions.

48 minutes ago

cuffs hang on a pipe against a wall...

Larry D. Curtis

Utahn arrested for child sex crimes is a counselor, police administrator, retired officer, docs say

An administrative director at the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex crimes with a minor.

2 hours ago

A man and a woman...

Larry D. Curtis

Suspect, now dead, named in killing of Utah couple Jerry and Susan McFalls

A suspect, who was shot and killed in 2023, has been identified in the murder of Utah Couple Jerry and Susan McFalls, first missing in January 2018.

3 hours ago

West High School Principal Jared Wright speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new clinic....

Matt Gephardt

West High School clinic opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

A new clinic opened at West High School, offering students and teachers on-site healthcare.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

One kid’s good deed helps many orphans find families