Two arrested in Iron County on drug, gun charges after abuse report alleges child drug use

Mar 22, 2024, 9:36 PM

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Jeffrey D. Allred)

(Deseret News/Jeffrey D. Allred)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — A man and his fiancee were arrested in Cedar City on Thursday following allegations of a teenage child being given marijuana to treat mental illnesses.

Chase Kendall Green, 33, and Mary Siemers, 39, were booked into the Iron County Jail on charges including distribution of controlled substances, restricted weapons possession, and other charges, according to a police affidavit.

During a search warrant executed Thursday, detectives located three firearms, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, THC gummies, and “an off-white-colored substance” was located on a shelf, the document states.

While interviewing Siemers and Green, Siemers admitted that Green was “handing out psychedelic mushrooms during a ‘religious’ gathering in Cedar City,” as well as herself using THC gummies without a medical card, and possessing the firearms while illegally using the THC gummies, according to the affidavit.

Green admitted to police that he possessed THC gummies, ketamine, and psychedelic mushrooms found in the house. According to the affidavit, Green could not own firearms due to a prior domestic violence conviction in North Dakota.

Green was booked into the Iron County Jail for the following charges:

  • One count of distribution or offering to arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony,
  • three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony,
  • one count of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance or an analog, a class A misdemeanor,
  • and two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.

Siemers was booked into the Iron County Jail for the following charges:

  • Distribution or offering to arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony,
  • three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony,
  • one count of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance or an analog, a class A misdemeanor,
  • and one count of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.

